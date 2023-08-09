Reality Check

“The performance of this house has been very disappointing,” thundered former prime minister and PML-N key leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the conclusion of the five-year long term of the National Assembly. He did not mince his words as he talked about the rife prevalence of vile rhetoric and politicking basking in the limelight as governance took a back seat, put its feet up and enjoyed the horror show.

The unorecedentdd decline of parliamentary traditions where any and all discussions centred around accusations and character-assasination has repeatedly been singled out as the defining feature of the parliamentary discourse but neither the government nor the opposition ever bothered to give the crucial matter its due attention. Mr Abbasi should be applauded for calling a spade a spade, especially when he has been a part of the team at the wheel for the last year.

His criticism of hastily-passed legislation (especially the 40 bills pertaining to universities) hit the bull’s eye but change is easier said than brought. A more worthwhile use of his sagaciousness would have been before the term came to a close. After all, he must have enjoyed some influence over his captain with reference to scrutinising the nitty-gritty of the legislation.

As the nation gets ready to enter the election season and put its trust in a new group of leaders, it should mull over some key questions on the agenda. The candidates should be asked about a concrete road map to reinforce civility and decorum in the august house. Between hanging the colleague’s feet to fire on adhering to a strict line of action and not letting the entire assembly get overwhelmed by the individualistic agendas of the few, there’s a lot that the voters would put before the political elite. We cannot afford to go down the nauseating road any longer. *