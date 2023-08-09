Nadia Khan recalls Turkey trip with husband

A-list TV host-turned-actor Nadia Khan recalled a failed surprise from her husband Faisal Rao on a trip to Turkey. On her latest appearance on morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, Nadia Khan recounted the hilarious surprise fail from her husband Faisal Rao, who decided to plan an abroad trip for his wife.

Khan shared that her husband planned a surprise holiday for her and she was not aware of anything, even the destination. “I got to know about Turkey later but was not told anything about the itinerary,” she shared.

The former morning show host continued, “So I noticed Faisal struggling with some online planning as he is not very well-versed in it but got to know that he has hired some agent to get bookings and tickets sorted and had spent good money on everything. I was overjoyed with all the protocol, during the flight and at the airport; was documenting everything on the vlog until…”

Khan said that they were dropped off with their luggage at the corner of the street because the hotel was in an extremely narrow lane and the car couldn’t take them forward to the venue. “The bad part started when I looked at the hotel, it was this extremely small place with a narrow entrance and no proper reception area, no elevator and even the stairs were so small that I couldn’t carry my bags upstairs,” she remembered. “And to add to my horror, I’m claustrophobic.”

The celebrity continued that the place had the smallest bed and the AC in the room wasn’t even working; so she somehow managed the night there. “The very next morning, we checked out from there and I found a better hotel at a much lower price,” Khan concluded with a laugh. It is pertinent to mention that Khan married for the second time to retired Air Force fighter pilot Rao in December 2020.