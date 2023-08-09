Shahrukh Khan unveils new poster on 30-day countdown

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan unveiled a new poster of his hotly-anticipated film ‘Jawan’, to mark the 30-day countdown to the theatrical release.

After enthralling the audience with the high-octane first song from the film, ‘Zinda Banda’, last week, the makers of the action thriller have now dropped a new poster of the main character, essayed by Shahrukh Khan, as the one-month countdown to the release of the title begins.

Sharing the poster on his handle, Khan wrote, “Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon … 30 days to find out. Ready AH?” with the hashtag ‘1 month to Jawan’.

Moreover, a new teaser of the title, featuring the much-awaited glimpses of the characters of Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi was also released on Monday, leaving viewers more than excited for the movie after all the buzz.

As for ‘Jawan’, the debut collab of SRK, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstar Vijay Sethupathi, also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.