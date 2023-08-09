Terrorism and Political Instability

Countries that struggle with terrorism, extremism, religious strife, and political instability will never be prosperous or powerful.

These problems have plagued Pakistan for a very long time. Significant questions have been expressed about the country’s counterterrorism tactics’ efficacy. Unfortunately, terrorism has spread frighteningly widely in Pakistan, where it is now nearly accepted as usual. It appears that only individuals whose loved ones have been directly impacted are aware of such upsetting news otherwise who cares?

Desensitization is accelerated by the frequent treatment of these tragedies as an ordinary business by the government and the media. Many people are still unaware that, if left unchecked, terrorism might eventually constitute a serious threat to Pakistan’s very survival as a nation.

The origin and underlying causes of terrorism in Pakistan are the most important but alarming questions. Diverse viewpoints on the underlying factors contributing to terrorism in Pakistan are presented by researchers, analysts, and other stakeholders, yet they all seem to converge on a few basic themes. Some claim that India is responsible for terrorism, citing claims of cross-border funding for terrorist organizations. Some claim that Pakistan’s internal religious strife is what drives terrorism, while others refer to the nearby Afghans as possible adversaries of the nation.

The true reason for terrorism in Pakistan remains elusive and ambiguous, despite the possibility that some of these stories are true. Despite the variety of viewpoints, we still lack a clear-cut knowledge of the fundamental underlying causes of terrorism.

According to my very own narrative, political instability and a lack of political coherence among important players are the main causes of terrorism. Political upheaval has plagued the state from the beginning, providing a favourable climate for enemies to exploit and spread trouble within Pakistan. Due to this generalized instability in the social, political, and economic domains, the country is vulnerable to foreign destabilizing factors. Unquestionably, the main objective of these terrorist attacks is to keep the victim nation unstable.

Political instability may cause specific populations or groups to feel excluded or disenfranchised, which may cause them to become radicalized. People may resort to violent tactics of protest when they feel that peaceful political systems are unable to address their issues. Political unrest in Iraq and Syria can be partly blamed for the establishment of the Islamic State (ISIS). People were drawn to terrorism and extremist ideas as a result of sectarian tensions and the underrepresentation of some groups in politics, which provided favourable conditions for radicalization.

Governments frequently struggle to exercise power and successfully provide security in politically unstable circumstances. Due to the lessened chance of capture, terrorist groups can find safe havens, recruit members, and plan strikes. The Taliban used the political unrest and civil strife in Afghanistan in the 1990s to seize control of a sizable portion of the nation. They were able to set up training camps and carry out assaults both inside and outside of Afghanistan since there was no reliable government.

Power struggles and frequent government transitions result in poor rule of law and governance. Terrorist organizations find it simpler to operate and expand their influence in some locations when the legitimacy of the government is under attack. They take advantage of poor governance and weaknesses in law enforcement to hide out. Due to lax government and scant governmental authority in the area, terrorist activity significantly increased in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Extremist organizations like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) used the opportunity to set up bases and conduct operations from there.

Political unrest can lead to a disjointed or dishonest law enforcement apparatus, making it challenging to successfully combat terrorist activity. Due to a lack of effective law enforcement, terrorists can operate mostly unchecked. The terrorist organization Boko Haram used the political unrest and lax law enforcement in some areas of Nigeria to carry out attacks and kidnappings. The gang was able to disseminate violence and fear for years because the government was unable to effectively address the issue.

Political parties frequently have divergent objectives, which can cause instability and make it difficult to unify on a powerful front against terrorism. The creation of a unified strategy to effectively combat terrorist threats is hampered when politicians are more preoccupied with advancing their own goals. Politicians in Pakistan have been known to clash during times of political unrest, making it difficult to handle urgent security issues. The national reaction to terrorism as a whole is weakened by this division.

Allocating funds and carrying out efficient counterterrorism measures may take a backseat when governments are obsessed with political instability. This lack of concentration can obstruct efforts to destroy terrorist networks and impede the collection of intelligence. Counterterrorism activities may be given lower priority during times of political unrest, which would increase the number of terrorist attacks. For instance, when addressing domestic political difficulties, the state’s focus may be distracted from combating terrorist organizations.

In Pakistan, political instability has been a persistent problem that has served as a haven for terrorism. A sense of despair and discontent among different groups has been exacerbated by frequent changes in government, power battles, and poor governance, making them vulnerable to extreme beliefs. Pakistan experienced a protracted period of severe political unrest marked by numerous administration transitions and a lack of consistent leadership. Due to the uncertainty and chaos this caused, extremist groups were able to take advantage of the circumstances and enlist the support of people who felt disenfranchised by the political system.

Furthermore, national interests and security issues have frequently been eclipsed by the struggle for power among various political groupings. The government’s capacity to effectively combat terrorism and address the underlying issues that give rise to extremism is weakened by this internal conflict. As a result, in areas where political unrest is prevalent, extremist organizations find it simpler to expand their influence. For instance, the lack of government control in the border regions with Afghanistan has created a political vacuum that has allowed terrorist organizations like the Taliban and al-Qaeda to find safe havens and carry out attacks both inside Pakistan and outside its borders.

Additionally, Pakistan’s political unrest has resulted in an inconsistent and perhaps contradictory strategy for combating terrorism. Governmental changes may result in a shift in counterterrorism policies and strategies, which can be confusing and impair execution. Pakistan’s capacity to address the underlying causes and dismantle terrorist networks has been hampered by the lack of consistency in the fight against terrorism. This was particularly clear during times when the government’s attention was diverted from counterterrorism due to internal political difficulties, allowing extremist groups to regroup and launch assaults with redoubled ferocity.

The writer is a PhD scholar and author of various books on international relations, criminology and gender studies. He can be reached at fastian.mentor@gmail.com