KP governor urges graduates to embrace hard work, Islamic values

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday attended the 4th BS Convocation of the University of Peshawar as a Chief Guest.

The Governor distributed degrees to 500 male and female students completing Bachelor of Science in various disciplines, including Social Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Physical Sciences, Management and Information Sciences, Islamic Studies, Computer Science, and Disaster Management.

He also presented gold medals to 34 students who secured prominent positions. Congratulations to the Governor for his academic achievement, and to the students, parents, and faculty members who participated in the ceremony. Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, along with faculty members, parents, and students, were also part of the event.

In his address, Governor Ghulam Ali expressed appreciation for the parents who overcome difficulties to educate their children. He emphasized the availability of better facilities for current students and the importance of knowledge and research in the 21st century.

The Governor encouraged students to work diligently in their respective fields and play a role in promoting Islamic values and knowledge while combating the spread of hatred on social media.

He emphasized the importance of hard work, the promotion of Islamic values and knowledge, and the responsible use of social media to spread love instead of hatred. The Governor also highlighted the need to address challenges faced by universities and suggested offering degrees that align with market demand for employment opportunities. He also emphasized the responsibility of individuals to resolve issues and contribute positively to the nation's progress.

Search operation conducted in different areas of Tank to maintain law & order: Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan along with other police officers and Quick Response Force (QRF) conducted a search and strike operation in different areas of the city in order to maintain law and order situation.

The SP conducted this operation in line with the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi as part of efforts to maintain peace and ensure adequate measures aimed at ensuring the protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

On this occasion, the SP was accompanied by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station SHO Abdul Alee Khan Kundi and QRF. The operation was conducted in Tank City, Kor, Garah Pathar, Dabara, Sheikh Market and Garah Shehbaz areas against criminals and anti-social elements.

He checked Wana road, DI Khan road, Bypass road and Station road during patrolling. He also visited Sadar Kachhari, Sub Jail, Police Station SMA and different check posts in the limits of City and SMA Police Stations.The SP reviewed the overall law and order situation and the performance of the police. He asked the police officers and personnel concerned to perform their duties honestly and courageously to protect the lives, property and honour of the citizens besides ensuring their own safety.

He asked them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty in view of the current situation. Moreover, he said, the unnecessary use of mobile phones should be avoided. He also directed the police personnel to cooperate with people of the area and behave with them politely.