Tsitsipas defeats de Minaur to capture ATP Los Cabos title

MEXICO: Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to capture the ATP Mexico Open for his first title in 14 months. Tsitsipas, this year’s Australian Open runner-up, claimed his first ATP outdoor hardcourt crown in his third final of the year, having fallen to Novak Djokovic at Melbourne and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz at Barcelona in April. The 24-year-old Greek star captured his 10th career title and first since June of last year at Mallorca to snap a five-final win drought. World number five Tsitsipas improved to 10-0 all-time against 19th-ranked de Minaur, who was hoping for a Mexico double after winning the title at Acapulco in February. “It was a great match,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m really happy we were able to deliver a great quality in the final match.” The 24-year-old from Sydney was denied an eighth career ATP crown in his third final of the year. He also lost to Alcaraz in June’s trophy match at Queen’s.