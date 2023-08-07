The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has launched a short to medium-term plan for socio-economic development of the country: the 5Es Framework to Turnaround Pakistan. It emphasizes on the pivotal value of developing digital economy. Four other Es include Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Change, Energy and Infrastructure, and Equity and Empowerment. Several development projects in Public Sector Development 2023-2024 are also geared towards the empowerment of youth and marginalized communities.

The 5Es Framework aims to promote exports of high-value goods, such as pharmaceuticals and information technology products, develop Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and promote e-commerce, measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect forests, and improve water management, increase energy production and improve the efficiency of the energy sector, provide education and healthcare to the poor, and to promote the rights of women and minorities.

Pakistan has the potential to become a prominent player in the global digital landscape, transforming the lives of its citizens and driving economic prosperity. In this rapidly evolving digital age, nations around the world are harnessing the power of technology to drive economic growth and societal progress. Pakistan, too, recognizes the transformative potential of information and communication technology (ICT) and is determined to build a prosperous digital economy. The government’s vision, backed by a comprehensive roadmap, offers a pathway to achieve this goal.

Central to Pakistan’s digital vision is the goal of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable, and high-quality ICT services. Bridging the digital divide is a key priority, empowering all citizens, including the less privileged and persons with disabilities, to participate actively in the nation’s progress. Initiatives like “DIGISKILLS.PK” and “HUNARMAND KAMYAB JAWAN PROGRAM (EHUNAR.ORG)” seek to provide digital access even in remote areas, leveling the playing field and leaving no one behind in this digital revolution.

Pakistan’s investment in science and technology is pivotal for driving innovation and economic growth. The establishment of institutions like the “National Centre of Institute for Manufacturing,””National Centre of Nanotechnology,””National Centre of Quantum Computing,””Nation Growth Centre,” and “National Centre of Brand Development” signifies the country’s commitment to fostering a culture of research and development. These centers are poised to make breakthroughs in various fields, including healthcare, materials science, agriculture, and more.

Digital governance is essential for efficient and transparent public service delivery. Initiatives such as the “National Information Technology Board (NITB)” and projects like the “Automation of Cabinet Procedures” and “National Job Portal” underscore the government’s focus on enhancing efficiency and transparency in governance. By streamlining processes and eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, these initiatives aim to make public services more accessible and citizen-centric.

Entrepreneurship is a driving force behind economic growth, and Pakistan aims to foster innovation and job creation through initiatives like the “National Incubation Centers (NIC) for Tech Entrepreneurship” and “Ignite’s Innovation Fund.” By providing a supportive ecosystem for start-ups, these initiatives nurture innovative ideas and businesses, enabling them to disrupt industries and create new markets. Moreover, programs like “DIGISKILLS.PK” equip individuals with the necessary skills to participate in the digital economy and tap into global opportunities.

A conducive policy environment is crucial for the digital economy to flourish. Pakistan’s “Digital Pakistan Policy” is designed to attract investments, promote innovation, and foster growth. With incentives like tax holidays on IT exports, provisions for IT parks, and a focus on intellectual property protection, the government is sending a strong signal that Pakistan is open to digital business and innovation.

The comprehensive roadmap to building Pakistan’s digital economy signifies a journey toward a prosperous future. It is not just a government initiative; it is a collective effort that requires the active participation of every citizen, business, and policymaker. As we forge ahead, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to building a digital Pakistan that empowers its people, fosters innovation, enhances governance, fuels entrepreneurship, and creates an enabling policy environment.

With this vision as our compass, Pakistan can become a prominent player in the global digital landscape. By embracing technology and digital literacy, we can transform lives, drive inclusive growth, and build a brighter and more prosperous Pakistan for generations to come. The time to act is now. Let us unite and work towards a digital revolution that leaves no one behind, empowers every citizen, and paves the way for a brighter future for our beloved nation. Together, we can unleash Pakistan’s digital potential and embark on a journey toward prosperity and progress.

The Author works as a Young Development Fellow (YDF) at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.