Imran asks workers to protest ‘peacefully’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday released a pre-recorded statement of former prime minister Imran Khan after he was arrested by the police following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. Khan was taken into custody after he was sentenced to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts. In his 1:57 minutes-long video statement, the PTI chairman asked his supporters “to protest peacefully until you get your rights”. “By the time you hear this statement, they will have arrested me. I have only one appeal: don’t sit silently at home. I am struggling for you and the country and your children’s future.” Urging his supporters to come out and protest, Khan asked them not to be scared of the oppressive actions of the rulers. “Pakistan was established in the name of Kalma. When Holy Prophet (PBUH) established the state of Madina, he freed slaves and dispensed justice to the masses. In his order, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar ruled that charges against the PTI Chairman in the case were proven.

He stated that the PTI chairman deliberately submitted fake details of Toshakhana gifts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and is found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally.

According to the court’s verdict, the PTI chairman cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt.