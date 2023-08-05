Pakistan and its Hidden Treasures

Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that Allah has made possessing diverse characteristics. The climate here, the geography, the fields, the crops, the mountains, the coast, the minerals, if one comes to coun it never ended, but when we look at the conditions of Pakistan we feel as a Pakistani citizens very sad, why this country is economically poor while having these treasures. So it is only understandable that the priorities of our rulers in the past may have been to expand their bank balances due to which Pakistan, despite possessing so many features, has lagged far behind in the economic race. The Chief of Armed Forces of Pakistan General Syed Asim Munir has also drawn attention to the fact that we have to work together to take the country forward. Pakistan’s hidden treasures can change the country’s destiny, but it requires resources and a vision that has been lacking in the past.

Accordingly, the current government organized the Pakistan Minerals Summit – Dust to Development to bring out the hidden treasures on the soil of Pakistan and change the destiny of the country. The summit was organized by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources facilitated this summit. According to the statistics released by the Ministry of Petroleum, the estimated value of minerals in Pakistan is sixty trillion dollars. If these mineral resources are utilized, millions of jobs will be created, Besides, Pakistan’s mineral exports, which are about one billion dollars, can increase to five to ten billion dollars annually and the income from minerals will increase. The summit was held under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which was established by Pakistan in June to attract foreign investment, and the Pakistan Army has a special role in this body, and Army Chief Syed Asim Munir assured that they will give all possible help to the civil government to bring investment in Pakistan.

Addressing the “Pakistan Minerals Summit” in Islamabad last Tuesday, the army chief said there are vast mining opportunities in our country that will be realised through joint efforts. Gen Syed Asim Munir invited foreign investors to play their due role in exploring the hidden reserves of Pakistan and to fully utilise this potential as the country is blessed with rich mineral resources. He said the authorities will ensure an investor-friendly system to soften terms and avoid unnecessary delays. Army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan’s first mineral summit laid down new rules for ease of doing business for domestic and foreign investors in Pakistan as mineral projects are keys to success. He said the government of Pakistan in collaboration with all the institutions assured the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which brings all the stakeholders on one platform. He said it is our social responsibility to play our role in unison for the country’s economy. From snow-capped mountains to vast deserts, from the coastline to the plains, what does our country not possess?” the COAS questioned.

He further said that staying on the path of peace and prosperity is persistence. Mineral projects are the key to people’s progress, the army chief said during the address. Army chief Syed Asim Munir Said Army as an institution stands with the state in the journey of prosperity and development. We want to take Pakistan up. Having created an institution, we want to get rid of local red tape and bureaucratic hurdles.

Army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir said, “Come forward for the development of the country and achieve success, we should never give up hope, have faith in Allah Almighty, persistence is the path of peace and prosperity, there are wider opportunities for mining in our country. That will be implemented through joint efforts, we have taken Green Initiative for this reason.”

He also quoted Surah Rahman, saying God has asked”And which of the favors of your Lord will you deny?”

Gen Munir said if one maintained such a common commitment, then the sky was the limit. He then quoted the Holy Quran again, saying God helps those who help themselves.

The army chief said that the land is endowed with many minerals, and to fully utilize their potential “we invite foreign investors to play their role in discovering the hidden treasures of Pakistan.”

The Army Chief said that there is everything in this land, it is our social responsibility to play our role in the country’s economy together, and we should never lose hope.

If we examine the statement of the Army Chief, he is one hundred per cent right that if we use our hidden treasures in the right way, the destiny of the country can be changed. In the past, Reko Diq was a project that was touted as a game changer, but due to bureaucratic and judicial hurdles, Pakistan suffered the reverse. A welcome aspect of the now-established Investment Facilitation Council is that its decisions will not be challenged in any forum.

If the destiny of Pakistan is to be changed, immediate steps have to be taken for this and the current army chief of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, also has the same vision, for which he has taken a revolutionary step in agriculture as well, for which investment in agriculture under foreign investment. It will be done, if these two sectors of agriculture and minerals work, then no one will be able to stop Pakistan’s economy from standing on its feet in a few years.

