Road Accidents

The scenic landscapes of the majestic Karakoram Range and stunning Himalayas manage to take one’s breath away. However, the treasure trove is dotted with sharp turns, dilapidated roads and little to no knowledge about the path ahead. Just as worrisome are the prevalence of rash driving practices and a national obsession with ignoring traffic rules.

Such a deadly mix could only mean one thing: non-stop dance for death. Fatal road tragedies are daily occurrences in the northern mountains and as per remote estimates, at least 41 people were killed last month. Let that sink in. 41 lives were lost in July for their sole crime of heading for a getaway in the picturesque valleys.

That mountain roads in Pakistan present unique challenges and call for an extra lesson in road safety is known to all and sundry but it has taken tens of hundreds of people to be heavily wounded (several others, dead) for the local police authorities to start enforcing speed limits. While inadequate resources cannot even begin to describe the challenges with which those stationed in the difficult terrain strive to serve their duty, no human life can be allowed to be wasted.

Their right to life and right to safety has been guaranteed by the constitution and the state should do their own share in the game through installation of guard rails, warning signs and reflective markers. Strict enforcement of seatbelts and helmets could also help minimise injuries during accidents. It does not need to be said out loud that the responsibility for driving safely falls squarely on the shoulders of motorcyclists and car drivers. They should not need Orwellian vigilance to ensure their safety and that of others. It is a crucial civic duty and should be exercised with extreme caution. *