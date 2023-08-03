That children as young as 10 years old were among the 395 Pakistani migrants rescued from human traffickers’ warehouses is an abysmal commentary on the state of our country.

While human beings tend to get reduced to mere marks scratched on tallies against the seemingly neverending onslaught of challenges after challenges, the wreck sinking of a ship off the coast of Greece is far too tragic for the collective conscience to move over. As many as 35,309 trafficking victims were reported to have left Pakistan in 2022 but there are no concrete records to suggest whether they managed to reach home. As of now, there have been no official statements from either the Libyan or Pakistani governments, but it is anticipated that these migrants will likely face deportation. However, staggering footage suggests they were kept in deplorable conditions.

The human trafficking crisis in Pakistan is a multifaceted issue with deep-seated roots. Poverty, lack of education, gender inequality, and social marginalization create an environment where individuals, particularly women and children, are susceptible to exploitation and deception by traffickers.

In order to effectively fight against the despicable crime that continues to plague Pakistan, exploiting the most vulnerable members of society, the state would have to pick up a multi-pronged approach. Law enforcement agencies need to tighten their claws around the agents that continue to entice innocent people to lace their own pockets. But a simple crackdown is not enough. The authorities should start addressing the root causes that force many to literally walk through the tunnel of death. The fight for the protection of human dignity must be relentless and unwavering to ensure a brighter, safer future for all. *