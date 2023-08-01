Zubair Tiwana likely to get appointed FBR chairman

Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a grade-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is expected to be appointed as the new head of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to a summary forwarded in this regard, three candidates’ names were proposed for the position: Rashid Mahmood Langrial, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service group; Amjad Zubair Tiwana, who is currently serving as an FBR member IRS Operations; and Syed Nadeem Rizvi, the most senior among the contenders.

Asim Ahmed, who was nominated as the head of the tax authority by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government on April 27 last year, finished his term and retired on July 30 after reaching the age of superannuation.

Ahmed was also the FBR chairman in 2021 for a few months before Javed Ghani’s retirement, but he was replaced after a data-hacking scandal at the FBR.

He was number three on the IRS officer seniority list at the time of his reappointment.

It is expected that the summary will be approved today, and the selection of the next FBR chief will be announced.

The new head of the tax collecting body will confront a difficult assignment because the country has promised to the International Monetary Fund a target of Rs9.415 trillion for the current fiscal year.