Improving BISP

Beginning in 2008, the Benazir Income Support Programme aimed to provide support to those languishing on the societal fringes. Over the years, it has attracted more than its fair share of controversies when it comes to its accountability, selection of beneficiaries and politically-motivated aspirations.

However, the leadership has managed to fight off all criticism (even a denunciation from one army chief) because of its emphasis on the women-centric approach. It is because of this reason alone that any and all complaints from those whose welfare sits at the centre of thsi extraordinary programme should be immediately addressed.

Only months after exasperated complaints by illiterate women being cheated in payment of assistance amount in Rahim Yar Khan made rounds on social media, a disgruntled lot has stepped forward in Mardan. In addition to the deplorable conditions of the cash distribution centres where they are forced to stand for hours on end under the scorching sun, a group of women complaint about illegal transactions made by retailers.

These nefarious activtities can only be made possible with conniving officials and therefore, the onus lies on the BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri to throughly investigate the accusations. Since income support programmes are meant to uplift amrginalised communities, they should be designed in consideration of their needs.

Provision of gender-specific facilities can ensure the noble objective of empoweing women is fulfilled. In the past, change in political leadership sought to hit at its very foundations through forced exclusions of recipients and tooting the horn of parallel support provisions. But the fact that BISP has persevered such attempts continues to stand tall remains all the more reason to work upon its shortcomings and invest a greater number of resources towards its coverage and reach for those who cannot survive without their state’s support. *