Mission Kissinger in China!

The 100-year-old Master Diplomat from the United States still has concerns about the foreign policy of his state. This is nothing but the commitment to his people and sincerity of purpose for his state, and one must have respect for that. The Biden Administration must be extremely grateful for “Baba of Diplomacy” as I regard Kissinger, for making a sincere effort to repair the damage caused by his provocative policies, especially with regard to Taiwan.

Henry Kissinger, the architect of the US Foreign Policy during the peak time of the Cold War era is still regarded as the most influential personality in the US. His books on Diplomacy, Foreign Relations, and Nuclear Politics, are tressure for the students of political science in general and international relations and strategic studies in particular. His first book “A World Restored” was published in 1957, when he was only 34 years only. Kissinger never looked back, and it did not matter whether he was in the government or not. His outstanding works include American Foreign Policy (1969), Diplomacy (1994), On China (2011), World Order (2014), and Leadership (2022). However, this does not mean that his other books should not be consulted during the research on history, politics, strategy, and diplomacy.

Kissinger’s recent visit to Beijing and his call on to President Xi Jinping is not a small matter in evolving world order and must be investigated, researched, analyzed and discussed at all levels: academic, political, and governmental, to draw pertinent lessons.

Chinese leadership has a lot of regard for Kissinger due to his Friendship with China policy in the 1970s.

Biden Administration has been at loggerheads with China ever since he came to office. Biden and his colleagues did not leave any avenue to alienate China, including Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, in spite of China’s strong protest. Interestingly, the visit was proven to be unnecessary and useless. But the Americans do it until they are given head-on by the independent people, like Vietnamese, and Afghans.

Kissinger fully understands that the successive governments of the US have wasted two decades in Afghanistan, fighting a losing battle. Whereas, during the period, China has leapt forward as the second largest economy, and it is widely expected that it will overtake the US by 2028, if not earlier. President Xi Jinping’s vision of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is aimed at greater connectivity, cooperation, and mutual prosperity between the people of all Continents has mesmerized the US. Launched in 2013, BRI is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever initiated by a single nation to take along multiple regions that may include over 150 countries and organizations.

Moreover, Kissinger is aware of the indifference and incompetence of the leadership of the US-led European Allies to deal with such complex issues, like the Ukraine War, and Post-Pandemic recession. Also, Kissinger knows that the Biden Administration is desperately looking for another war to gain business opportunities for its Military Industrial Complex (MIC).

Certainly, Kissinger knows that the US’ grip on its Middle Eastern allies is also getting weaker, which will ultimately benefit Iran in the region, and South American and African nations feel more comfortable doing business with China than the US.

In this evolving scenario, let’s briefly examine the purpose and objectives of Mission Kissinger in China.

Firstly, Kissinger has come forward to rescue the Biden Administration voluntarily, to request China to help the US in fighting its debt that has crossed over USD 32 Trillion, which means that every American owes its creditors over USD 97,000, and rising. Secondly, Kissinger may have requested the Chinese leader to withdraw its support to President Putin’s war on Ukraine, so that NATO can deal with it in a more organized manner. Thirdly, Kissinger may have shown his concerns over China’s growing influence in the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Fourthly, Kissinger may have requested China to slow down on the demeaning of US Dollars as the international currency so that it could fight its rising debt, somehow.

However, the question remains as to what Kissinger offered to Chinese leaders in the bargain, because he had come to meet President Xi in his personal capacity. Here, it is necessary to mention that Chinese leadership has a lot of regard for Kissinger due to his Friendship with China policy in the 1970s, and therefore, the Chinese leader accorded him due respect and welcome. Otherwise, Xi in the past has refused to meet John Kerry, in spite of personal and official requests. In my opinion, Kissinger may have hinted at giving a free hand to China in the South China Sea, and the execution of his visionary project, BRI.

Now, it is important to wait and see the results of the old man’s mission, because whenever Henry Kissinger visits China, something new is expected to happen. Also, I would request Pakistan’s academia, military, and diplomats, to seriously discuss Mission Kissinger, both in camera, as well as open debates in the classrooms and seminars, to be prepared for the unexpected scenarios.

The writer of this article has authored two international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Between India and Pakistan” and “South

Asia Needs Hybrid Peace.”