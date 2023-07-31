Mumbai Indians New York win inaugural edition of Major League Cricket in America

NEW YORK: Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s franchise, Mumbai Indians New York, won the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) — the first-ever franchise cricket tournament in the United States of America (USA) — on Sunday. MI New York are the sister franchise of Mumbai Indians who had won the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) five times. Owned by Ambani, MI New York beat Seattle Orcas, owned by another IPL franchise Delhi Capital’s owners, by seven wickets in the final. Nicholas Pooran scored power-packed 137 runs to help MI New York chase down 184 runs in 16 overs. Pooran’s smashing knock was spread over 10 boundaries and 13 sixes. While batting first, Seattle Orcas set 184-run target for the opponents. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock scored 87 runs laced with nine boundaries and four maximums. Shubham Ranjane contributed 29 runs. For MI New York, Trent Boult and Rashid Khan bagged three wickets each.

In reply, MI New York chased down the target with so much ease. Pooran was the player of the match for his scintillating match-winning performance. Pakistan’s Imad Wasim and South Africa’s Wayne Parnell could take a wicket each for Seattle Orcas.

Major Cricket League: MLC was the first-of-its-kind cricket tournament in America. Since USA has been investing in cricket a lot, this tournament will help them spread the game across the country. It was a franchise-based tournament richly backed by IPL franchises. As many as six franchises took part in this tournament. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians bought New York team whereas Shahrukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders had Los Angeles Knight Riders. The other franchises include Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas (Dehli Capitals), Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings).