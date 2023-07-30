More than 50 hostages recovered from katcha criminals: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released a special video message about the latest situation of the ongoing operation in South Punjab Katcha area, in which he informed the details of cleared areas, arrested and killed robbers and about honey trap. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 60,000 acres of land was cleared from criminals, bandits and terrorists for the past few months. During the operation, 12 dangerous dacoits were killed, 51 were arrested, 26 surrendered. Ambushes and secret hideouts were eliminated, the operation will continue even after the flood season, Dr. Usman Anwar further said that more than 50 hostages were safely recovered from the clutches of Katcha criminals, during the Katcha operation, 01 police jawan embraced martyrdom, 07 police personnel were seriously injured. Similarly, 40 checkpoints, 14 base camps were established in cleared areas, 06 police schools were established to educate children in Katcha area, 06 dispensaries have also been established to provide facilities and treatment of local people of Katcha. Dr. Usman Anwar added that the Punjab government has decided to build roads, bridges and other infrastructure in Kacha area.

IG Punjab further said that prevention of honey trap and arresting the criminals involved are among the priorities of the police and due to timely actions of the police team, 204 attempts of honey trap have been foiled. IG Punjab added that Citizens and businessmen should contact Rahim Yar Khan police special number 9230337-068 to avoid honey trap. IG Punjab added that if any woman calls in South Punjab or Sindh area, immediately report to the police. If any citizen is called to south Punjab for cheap car, tractor, land or any such business deal, immediately inform the police.

IG Punjab added that if the seller is real seller, the police will meet him in his office in a safer environment. Likewise, after checking all the records, clearance will be given to proceed with the business deal. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is speeding up the measures to protect the citizens from being victims of honey trap and in this regard, the citizens Cooperation with the police is also very important.

Punjab Police intensify campaign against fugitives abroad for serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, robbery: Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the campaign against the fugitive proclaimed offenders of serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery of Punjab Police is underway rapidly, in continuation of which another dangerous A category proclaimed offender has been arrested on return from UAE. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Abdul Razzaq, wanted in the case of murder, was arrested at the airport on his return from the United Arab Emirates. The name of Abdul Razzaq, who was wanted by Vehari Police, was included in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) by the Punjab Police. The accused had shot and killed a citizen over a dispute in Vehari this year and fled abroad. The accused was handed over to the Vehari police for further legal action. The number of arrested dangerous proclaimed offenders POs has increased to 102.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while congratulating the police team that followed up on the arrest of the dangerous proclaimed offenders, said that the crackdown should be speeded up to arrest the dangerous POs who are absconding abroad with the cooperation of FIA, Interpol and other agencies. The crackdown should be intensified and reports in this regard should be sent regularly to the Central Police Office.