11 severely burned in gas cylinder explosion in Muridke

At least 11 people were severely burned when a gas cylinder exploded at a bakery on GT Road in Muridke on Friday. As per the details garnered, the tragic incident occurred in Muridke when a gas cylinder exploded at a bakery on GT Road. The explosion was so powerful that it was heard from a distance, and the three-story bakery was completely reduced to rubble. Following the explosion, 11 individuals were severely wounded, and four of them are said to be in critical condition. Furthermore, the intense fire caused significant damage, resulting in the loss of goods worth millions of rupees. Rescue officials swiftly responded to the scene to assist the injured and control the situation.