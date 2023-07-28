Pakistan, US agree to enhance security ties

Ambassador Masood Khan met with Senator Todd Young, Chairman Armed Services Committee Congressman Mike Rogers and Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and to discuss Pak-US relations, economic partnership of the two countries, defense ties and security collaboration, climate adaptation and mitigation and regional developments.

Senator Todd Young currently serves on the U.S. Senate Committees on Finance; Foreign Relations; Commerce, Science & Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. “Met with pleasure Senator Todd Young @SenToddYoung, a great leader from Indiana, to explore ways to strengthen Pak-US economic partnership. Discussed issues related to regional security?” tweeted the Ambassador after the meeting.

Separately, Masood Khan met Chairman Armed Services Committee Congressman Mike Rogers and discussed regional situation, defense ties and security collaboration. The two sides agreed to continue engagement.

US Armed Services Committee has jurisdiction over laws, programs, and agencies under permanent authority in numerous titles of the United States Code.

After meeting with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Masood Khan tweeted that we was delighted to meet Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and had discussed Pak-US relations, developments in the region, and climate adaptation and mitigation. He appreciated Congresswoman Omar’s work on promoting human security. Rep. Ilhan Omar is the Vice-Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee. She also serves on the House Education and Workforce Committee, where she is a member of the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections and Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, Pensions (HELP). She is the Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Vice Chair of Medicare For All Caucus.