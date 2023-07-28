CTD arrests 10 alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major terror plot by arresting 10 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 132 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 134 suspected persons were interrogated and 10 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists are Muhammad Uzair, Adil, Hazrat Shiyan, Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Asif, Muawiya, Osama, Abdul Rehman Ahmed, he said and added that they are the terrosrist belong to to banned organizations Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, Daesh, Sepah e Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar Jhangvi and other organizations.

He said that the arrest was made during an intelligence õbased operations in Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranullah, Multan and DG Khan. He said that 4 hand grenades, 1 IED bomb, 893 grams of explosives, 7 detonators, safety fuse 11 ft., 30 bore pistols 2 with 10 bullets, magazines of banned organization 3., 73 pamphlets, 94 stickers, map of Pir Adil’s tomb (DG Khan) one,2 mobile phones and 17780 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installationsm, religious places and foreign nationals.

Mean while, the police also convicted 7 persons including Muhammad Usman, Hamza Mahmood, Amjad Attari, Altaf Hussain, Adnan, Shehryar and Ijaz Al Hasan over sharing hateful content on social media, he said and added that they wanted to spread communal chaos by sharing that hateful content on social media. The police have registered 14 cases against the arrested persons in DG Khan, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Attock, Chicha Watani, Harappa, Aarfwala, Shergarh and Chaurasta Mian Khan and shifted them to an unknown location, he added. He said that 485 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 21008 persons were checked, 36 suspects were arrested, 29 FIRs were registered and 15 recoveries were made.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 11111.