Lessons from Karbala

Year after year, the fact that Karbala is a love story resurfaces as a reminder that when the oppressor crosses all bounds and the oppressed decide to leave nothing behind in their stand against worldly realities, history gets to rewrite itself. The courage, sacrifice, and resilience displayed by Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala continue to inspire and guide generations upon generations, transcending religious and cultural boundaries. How the surviving members of the camp decided to be empowered by their unprecedented tragedy and emerge as a force to reckon with. Despite it being a wound for Muslims of all ages and all regions, the battlefield of Karbala became an example of resilience and courage for all those who suffer at the hands of injustice to stand up and struggle. There cannot be any peace or any prosperity unless the urge to change comes from within. And this is exactly what the battles against tyranny and falsehood require today. Those who fought on the burning sanda of Karbala were taking a stand for the weak and the oppressed. And though no parallels can be drawn between the noblest of what mankind could offer and us ordinary beings, let us reflect on the values the historical sorrow represents and the lessons it can offer to help build a world where human rights are no luxury and justice prevails everywhere.

Writing closer to home, the extraordinary account offers an excellent opportunity to step beyond the communal lines and strive for an equitable and empathetic society. For far too long, we have let inner prejudices taint the universality of a defining moment in the history of Islam. Between propaganda peddlers and those who relish in putting forward extremist accounts, the significance of Karbala has somehow been reduced to an occasion commemorated by one particular group. Let Hussainiyat be a lifestyle; a call for revolution that forbids evil and promotes good. *