Karachi weather update

The country’s largest metropolis, Karachi, will have an overcast day on Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves west, bringing rain.

According to the Met Office, largely gloomy weather will dominate in the city, with chances of thunderstorms and rain, with only a few heavy falls forecast on Thursday.

The temperature in the province capital is expected to range from 28 to 33 degrees Celsius.

In a new alert, PMD warned of severe rainfall on the 26th and 27th of July in Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast and south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and neighbouring areas).

According to the report, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are constantly infiltrating the country’s central and southern regions. A westerly wind is also blowing across the upper parts.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms are also forecast in Balochistan, upper KP, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Punjab and Sindh.

Heavy rains caused low-level flooding in numerous sections of the country as part of the new weather system. Waterlogged roadways exacerbated the plight of city dwellers. In large cities, the rain created traffic bottlenecks and power outages.