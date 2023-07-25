HSY will marry Mehwish if ever forced at gunpoint

Renowned fashion designer and host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) revealed in a private TV show that he would marry Mehwish Hayat if forced at gunpoint.

In the show, HSY talked about his personal and private life. He also shared many memorable events of his life

in the show.

Answering a question, the famous fashion designer said that he would select actress Mehwish Hayat if asked to marry a woman at gunpoint.

“For me, friendship is the most important factor in any relationship and therefore I’ll go for Mehwish because we both are very close friends,” HSY said.

He also clarified that they both don’t have any feelings for marriage in their hearts but they are very good friends.

Earlier, HSY said that he got his education from the US and started earning money at the age of 12. “I used to sell French fries at

the roadside and I also worked in the library,” he said.