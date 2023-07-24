Consensus on Dar’s name for interim PM a ‘fake news’: PPP

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman Monday rebuked hearsay and fake information on various media outlets pertaining to nominations of caretaker setup.

The minister flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretariat clarified the media on propagated stories pertaining to the nominations of interim setup. Senator Rehman said there were many rumours proliferating on the reputed media outlets.

Sherry Rehman on Monday revealed that no interim premier’s name was shared with her party. “The PPP believes in free, fair and on-time elections,” she said, adding that it will take some more time to finalise a name for the caretaker PM.

She clarified that the PPP had two clear views, one that there was no nomination shared with the party whereas SAPM Kundi also informed media in that regard.

The minister that no nominations were decided by the PPP leadership for interim cabinet and the Party had maintained its previous and constitutional stance.

“There has been news circulating that PPP had completed the caretaker setup. It is visible that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment this process has been made transparent and inclusive whereas it engages all the parties including the opposition leader in the consultative process,” she said.

The minister said that there was no agreement on caretaker set up but rather it was a fake news.

However, she said a three-member committee was constituted to hold consultations in this regard.

She urged the media to avoid perpetrating fake news. Senator Rehman underlined that her party had repeatedly demanded on time polls as it was important for the stability of the country.

She also mentioned that Co-Chairman PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the entire leadership had been demanding to hold the general elections as per the constitution.

“We expect a level playing field for all the political parties in the upcoming elections. However, there will be surely a consensus on the nomination of interim Prime Minister but it will take time. However, we are listening to all the parties at the moment,” she said.

On the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi dismissed the rumours of reaching an agreement with PML-N over the position of interim PM. He asserted that no official or unofficial meetings in Dubai, or elsewhere, have confirmed the veracity of such news.

He categorically rejected that the name of Ishaq Dar was proposed to the PPP till now. “All parties including the PML-N have the right to shortlist candidates but if [Ishaq Dar’s] name is given to PPP, we will discuss it,” he added.

He clarified that no meetings were held in Dubai, they want the assembly to complete its term and elections to be held in 60 days. He further said that his party had reservations over the census as well.

On Sunday, top leaders of PML-N confirmed about amending the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) law in order to empower the caretaker set-up and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar candidature for the next caretaker prime minister.

According to reports, the PML-N leaders, including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar himself, have been considering Dar’s name for the caretaker premier position. In response to questions about his candidacy, Dar stressed that he did not aspire or lobby for any office and that he had already fulfilled his responsibilities as the finance minister during his political career.

Dar emphasised the importance of not allowing the nation’s three-month transition period to be spent solely on day-to-day affairs, noting that such an approach had led to past inefficiencies. He argued that significant decisions, especially concerning the country’s economy, needed to be made during the caretaker government’s term to ensure a smooth and productive transition.

To facilitate the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister, the PML-N’s plan involves amending Section 230 of the Elections Act 2017, which deals with the authority granted to the interim government. This amendment would empower the caretaker set-up to address urgent economic matters and implement policies necessary to revive the economy.