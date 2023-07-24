Las Vegas crowned the best US city for bachelor and bachelorette parties

A new study has revealed that Las Vegas is the best city in America for Bachelor and Bachelorette parties. Research by BetMGM analysed multiple factors that bachelors and bachelorettes may consider important when planning their parties. These factors include the number of bars, average hotel and average drink prices, activities available, natural beauty spots and parks. The study analysed the top 100 most populated cities in America.

LAS VEGAS — the City of Las Vegas is a renowned destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties. It is famous for its extravagant casinos, vibrant nightlife, world-class entertainment and luxurious resorts. Groups can engage with games, enjoy spectacular shows, party at top-notch clubs and explore the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Vegas has over 340 bars listed on Trip Advisor, which is 51 for every 100,000 of the population. As well as nightlife, Vegas has many activities for visitors to enjoy, with over 960 activities to engage with, from helicopter tours to seeing Cirque Du Soleil at the MGM Grand.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City is a bustling metropolis known for its iconic landmarks like Times Square, the Statue of Liberty and Central Park. It offers diverse experiences, including Broadway shows, trendy bars, renowned restaurants, shopping, and cultural attractions. New York City has over a thousand bars and offers over 1600 activities for groups to engage with. Drinks are slightly more expensive, with average beer prices around $8. However, more costly drinks are expected in one of the world’s biggest cities.

PORTLAND — Portland is a city known for its hipster culture, craft breweries, thriving food scene and abundance of attractions for visitors. Portland has average hotel prices of $119 per night, which is great value for money and has 134 natural beauty spots or parks for visitors to experience. Nightlife in Portland also thrives, with 47 bars per 100,000 of the population.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is famous for its picturesque Golden Gate Bridge, diverse neighbourhoods and thriving tech scene. Bachelor and Bachelorette parties can explore attractions like Fisherman’s Wharf, Alcatraz Island and enjoy the vibrant nightlife, including trendy bars and clubs. With 733 activities listed on Trip Advisor, there’s no end of things in San Francisco to do. Furthermore, hotels average around $129 a night, making it a more affordable group option.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is a city in Ohio that offers a unique blend of urban energy and Midwestern charm. Parties can enjoy pub crawls, dine at trendy eateries and experience the city’s rich cultural heritage. Additionally, Cincinnati offers outdoor activities such as riverfront adventures along the Ohio River and exploring the Cincinnati Zoo. Cincinnati has 69 bars per 100,000 residents, which is the most out of any city and to compliment that, average beer prices are stated to be around $4, making it a great choice if you would like to enjoy the nightlife.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is an exceptional city for bachelor and bachelorette parties. The city’s iconic Bourbon Street in the French Quarter is a hotspot for celebrations, offering a vast range of bars, to which there are 47 per 100,000 people, live music venues, and bustling nightlife. Trip Advisor lists 598 different activities in New Orleans, so there is plenty to do. New Orleans also hosts legendary festivals such as Mardi Gras, providing unforgettable experiences for bachelor and bachelorette groups.

ORLANDO — Orlando is home to world-renowned theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld. Bachelor and bachelorette parties can embark on exciting rides, attend live shows, and immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of these parks. Orlando also offers a vibrant nightlife scene, with numerous bars, clubs and entertainment venues to ensure an unforgettable celebration. The average beer cost in Orlando is $6, which is reasonable, especially for an already thriving tourist destination. With 526 different attractions listed on Trip Advisor, Orlando has plenty to do and see.

SEATTLE — in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Seattle provides a distinctive setting for bachelor and bachelorette parties. The city offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and waterfront, including the iconic Space Needle. Seattle offers 127 natural beauty areas for a more relaxed visit. However, Seattle also offers a thriving nightlife with 41 bars per 100,00.

MIAMI — Miami is renowned for its vibrant beaches, glamorous nightlife, and Latin American flair. It is a fantastic destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties seeking a combination of relaxation and excitement. Groups can soak up the sun on South Beach, enjoy beach parties and revel in the city’s energetic nightlife scene. Hotels average $160 a night, which is $7 above the average; however, with 611 activities to partake in, Miami has something for every group.

ATLANTA — Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is a dynamic city with a diverse range of activities for bachelor and bachelorette parties. The city boasts a thriving food scene, lively music venues and a rich history. Atlanta boasts cheap average hotel prices, which means you have more to spend on the 193 activities available or going to experience any of the 46 spots of natural beauty.