Indian woman enters Pakistan to marry her lover

In an unexpected turn of events, Indians and Pakistanis are currently exchanging love stories. An Indian woman intervened to settle the score after Seema Haider traveled across borders to see her lover, Sachin Meena.

Anju, an Indian woman from the state of Uttar Pradesh, gave up everything to reunite with her lover Nasrullah in Pakistan. Although the latter lives in KPK, it did not help lift Anju’s spirits.

The 35-year-old married Indian woman traveled to Dir in KPK in hopes of spending eternity with her beloved.

There isn’t much information available about Anju, who graduated from a local college in UP, because she reportedly doesn’t want to talk to the media.

Players BattleGround, also known as PUBG, is an online video game where the couple first met and eventually fell in love.