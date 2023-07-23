Celebrating Sports

For all cricket enthusiasts, it doesn’t get any better when Pakistan faces India on the pitch. Quite expectedly, social media started resembling a Piccadilly Circus the moment Shaheens lifted the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Parallels were drawn, memes were shared and a rather colourful banter was indulged in to spell out the statistics to the furious neighbours.

That another shining star Hamza Khan made history by becoming the international Squah Champion further brightened the day for a country perpetually awaiting some feel-good news.

But celebrations aside, only one marvellous feat should be treated as the sweet fruit of hard work and determination. With almost all of the country and its meagre resources dedicated to the development of cricket, the successes of our sportsmen only validate their own strengths in the face of unbelievable adversities. Pakistan may have won the coveted title after an excruciating drought of 37 years but Hamza’s record-breaking performance does not indicate, in any manner whatsoever, squash returning to Pakistan.

After ruling over the world in cricket, hockey, squash and football for years on end, the usual dismal performance of our athletes on the international stage, a direct consequence of our insufficient investment, is (for lack of a better term) disheartening. Successful ventures like the Pakistan Super League could be easily replicated to find and groom young talent for them to take the baton in the future.

Dilapidated stadiums, inadequate training facilities, and a dearth of modern equipment would have to become the focus of government strategies if it wishes to actually work for the development of talent. Young athletes, with dreams of representing Pakistan on the global stage, are left with little support or guidance, leading to a significant talent drain. Simply hosting fanfare-filled events and thumping chests media is not enough. There’s a lot that Pakistan can still offer to the sports in terms of talent and new records but only if the hidden gems are brought out in the open. *