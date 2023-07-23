Let’s have the Elections in Pakistan!

It’s time now for the General Elections in Pakistan. The most damaging political instability that commenced with the change of guards on April 9, 2022, might be reaching the climax.

The elections for the National Assembly and the four Provincial Assemblies are likely to be held in October-November 2023. In fact, as per the Constitution of Pakistan, if the Assemblies complete their term of five years, then the fresh elections are to be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the Assemblies, however, if the Assemblies are dissolved before the completion of the term, then the elections would be held within 90 days. Unfortunately, this constitutional provision has already been violated in the case of Punjab and KP Assemblies, which were dissolved long ago, and despite the Supreme Court’s direction, the elections were not held.

Let’s move forward with the hope that once the Assemblies complete their terms, elections will be held under the relevant Constitutional Provisions, without any delay. Because free and fair elections are at the heart and soul of democracy, I still don’t understand why the elections were not held once the two Provincial Assemblies were dissolved, legally.

Pakistan, in the last sixteen months, has been pushed back by many decades. The political instability that was caused by an untimely Vote of Confidence against a settled and well-performing government has broken the tempo of development, discredited the currency, raised inflation, and caused great harm to Pakistan’s economy. However, this article is not aimed at criticizing the present government’s performance, because that is well known to the people of Pakistan, and they will speak through their vote if free and fair elections are held on time. Most importantly because the political polarization has reached such levels in the last sixteen months that any electoral engineering to manipulate the election results in favour of one party or the other, would lead to unprecedented political chaos, which Pakistan’s economy and security can ill afford.

The loan rollover from the friendly countries is a temporary relief and a breathing space to put our house in order.

This article is aimed at suggesting to the people in power to understand the evolving dynamics of Pakistan’s domestic politics and its impact on the country’s economy and security. We must understand that the latest support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has come after the fulfilment of a lot of harsh conditions. Moreover, the loan rollover from the friendly countries is a temporary relief, and perhaps a breathing space to put our house in order. The only thing that can put Pakistan back on track for economic development and peaceful progress is political stability. Therefore, it is extremely important that the next federal and provincial governments truly reflect peoples’ choices.

Historically, Pakistan’s elections were always engineered, and perhaps this was one reason that results were never accepted by the losing parties, but the country moved on because the people did not take much interest in the electoral processes and their outcome. However, the situation has changed a little, if not much. The people of Pakistan, especially the youth, are far more politically aware and energized; thanks to the present regime for its policies in the last sixteen months. Therefore, any electoral engineering will be counterproductive and unsustainable for the incoming government if it is not a true representative of people’s choices.

Therefore, I am proposing a 10-point plan for the organizers of the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, whenever they are held.

1. Ensure that elections for the National and Provincial Assemblies are held on time as per the Constitutional Provisions.

2. Caretaker governments are truly neutral and perform their duties as per the Constitutional Provisions, and not act as elected governments.

3. The Electoral Process is supervised by the Judiciary, and security is provided by the Pakistan Army and Rangers.

4. All political parties and their leaders have equal opportunities to participate in the election process: as candidates and as campaigners, and will be given equal time and coverage on print and electronic media.

5. There should be no political prisoner from the moment the caretaker government assumes charge of the affairs.

6. International observers and domestic media have full access to the entire electoral process.

7. It is the responsibility of the election and security staff to make election day as peaceful and uneventful as possible, across the country.

8. Election results are automated and released instantly without any delays and manipulation, in front of election agents detailed by various political parties.

9. Once the counting of votes is completed, the bags full of votes are secured for Tribunal appeals, etc.

10. The fairness of elections needs no publicity, as it would be visible through the lens of social media, therefore an all-out effort must be made to ensure the transparency of the entire process.

This 10-Point plan may sound idealistic, but it is certainly doable, desirable, and the need of the hour. And perhaps the only way forward for the incoming government to run the country for the next five years without any blemish. It is necessary to reiterate that the country cannot afford another unpopular government again, even for one day.

The writer of this article has authored two international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Between India and Pakistan” and “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace.”