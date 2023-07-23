Shilpa Shetty expresses love for parents

On Parent’s Day 2023, Shilpa Shetty, a popular Indian celebrity, expressed her gratitude towards her parents, Surendra and Sunanda Shetty, by posting a heartfelt message on Instagram. She referred to them as the “BESTest parents” and shared a lovely throwback picture of her immediate family, including her younger sister Shamita Shetty.

The photo captures Shilpa wearing a red dress and white sneakers, while her sister can be seen sporting

waist-high pants and the same

type of sneakers.

Captioning the post, the actress, 48, wrote, “For being the bestest parents…Happy Parents’ Day! Miss you, Dad! Love you, Mom. Eternally grateful we are!” For the universe, Shilpa’s father passed away in October 2016 due to a cardiac arrest.

Just one day before her Parents Day post, Shilpa’s Instagram followers reached 30 million, and the actress expressed her joy with a celebratory post. Se wrote: “Thank you SO much, my dearest InstaFamily, for making this journey such a memorable one…Want each and every one of my 30-Million-strong #InstaFam to know that you are special… my heart is full with gratitude. Love you all!”

After a hiatus, Shilpa Shetty returned to Bollywood in 2021 with the Priyadarshan-directed movie Hungama 2, which featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Her latest film appearance was in the 2022 movie Nikamma, alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. Shilpa’s upcoming project is the web series India Police Force.