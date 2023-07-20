Cop martyred, several injured in Khyber explosion

One police officer was martyred and several left injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bara Bazar suicide attack on Thursday.

The latest attack on the law enforcers occurred when police were checking people entering the tehsil compound — which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the counter-terrorism department (CTD).

KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat confirmed that the attack was led by two terrorists who entered the compound from the main and rear gates. Both of the terrorists were killed in the attack.

The police said that the bomb disposal squad and CTD teams were sent to the crime scene to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Hayatabad Medical Complex administration said that a body and four injured — including three cops — were brought to the medical facility.

Earlier, some injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dogra Khyber Agency.

Initially, the police said that smoke was seen rising from the site of the explosion. They said that heavy firing was also reported after the explosion.

The KP police suffered another attack last night when two cops were martyred, and two others were injured in a firing incident in the Regi area of Peshawar.

Police said that unidentified armed men opened fire on the cops at the entry checkpoint near Regi Model Town Police Station and fled. The injured cops were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The martyred were identified as Head Constable Wajid and driver Farman.