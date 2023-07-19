PCB unveils ODI Asia Cup 2023 trophy and confirms schedule

LAHORE: Pakistan will face minnows Nepal in the opener of Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 in Multan on August 30. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the mega event at a local hotel here on Wednesday. The 50-over format tournament will be held from August 30 to September 17 with event host Pakistan staging four matches and Sri Lanka holding nine matches. A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. The original draft schedule, prepared by the PCB, has already undergone several iterations mainly because of the six-nation tournament being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka based on the hybrid model approved by the ACC recently. Pakistan are grouped with India and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super-Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final.

The Asia Cup is essentially a preparation run for five of the six teams — barring Nepal — for the ODI World Cup which begins from October 5 in India. As per the original model, which was prepared by the PCB, Pakistan were meant to host four matches in just one city. However, Multan was added as the second venue after a new PCB administration, under new chairman Zaka Ashraf, took over this month. After hosting the tournament opener in Multan, the remaining three matches in Pakistan will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Sri Lanka will use Kandy for the three first round matches and Colombo for the five Super-4 stage fixtures and the September 17 final. Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Kandy on August 31, while India’s first match in the tournament will be against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2. If both Pakistan and India progress to the Super-4 stage, they will meet again in Colombo on September 10.

Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB Management Committee said: “As the event hosts, the ACC’s Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement provides us absolute clarity on how we will plan and deliver this tournament so that it is enjoyable for the participants and the fans. Our arrangements and hospitality are second to none and this will be a great opportunity to once again showcase this at an international level.” Zaka added for Pakistan it would be the homecoming of the ACC Asia Cup after 15 long years. “Our fans have waited for this for a long time and, as such, we look forward to making it bigger and better so that the fans and participants can start counting down days leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host in February 2025.” Zaka said he wanted to congratulate Nepal on qualifying for the Asia Cup and look forward to welcoming them along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. “Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have previously played in Pakistan, it will be the first of many times for Nepal and Afghanistan, and I remain confident they will take away memories that will stay with them for a very long time.” He said from the Pakistan team’s perspective, it would be an excellent opportunity for them to play in high-profile pressure matches and also aim to reclaim the title they last won in 2012.

Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Council said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023, a celebration of cricketing excellence that unites the nations of Asia in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. As President of the Asian Cricket Council, I extend my warmest regards and heartfelt wishes to all participating teams. The Asia Cup holds a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts across the continent.”

MEN’S ODI ASIA CUP 2023 SCHEDULE

Group A —- Pakistan (A1), India (A2) and Nepal (Nepal will take position of the side, which fails to progress to the Super-4 stage)

Group B — Sri Lanka (B1), Bangladesh (B2) and Afghanistan (Afghanistan will take position of the side, which fails to progress to the Super-4 stage)

Aug 30 — Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

Aug 31 — Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Sept 2 — Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

Sept 3 — Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Sept 4 — India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

Sept 4 — Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Sept 6 — A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Sept 9 — B1 v B2 (Super-4), R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sept 10 — A1 v A2 (Super-4), R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sept 12 — A2 v B1 (Super-4), R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sept 14 — A1 v B1 (Super-4), R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sept 15 — A2 v B2, (Super-4), R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sept 17 — Final – 1 v 2, R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sept 18 — Reserve day for the final.