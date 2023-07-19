Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marital troubles laid bare amid divorce rumours

Over the past few months, there have been rumors circulating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be getting a divorce. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “taking time apart” to mend their fraying relationship, according to a new RadarOnline article. With their business agreements faltering, criticism over their alleged car pursuit in New York, and the ongoing royal split that has become even more strained, Harry and Meghan have endured blow after blow. The source identified several significant discrepancies, one of which was that the two are “trying to figure out what hit them.” Harry also “doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.” The insider went on to add that Prince Harry is trying to “find himself.” Now, a source close to Harry and Meghan told Page Six that all the speculations are untrue. “It’s not true, it’s literally made up,” the insider told the outlet. The couple themselves have not made a comment on the ongoing rumours but the have been making plenty of solo appearances with just one of them being together. Furthermore, Harry is in the midst of heading to his ‘second home’ Africa to film his upcoming Netflix project where the royal “feels more like himself.” Previously, Bella magazine reported that the former Suits actress decided to “step away” from the Sussex brand after their Spotify deal was cancelled last month. “Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support,” a source told the outlet. Prince Harry wed Meghan in 2018, and shares two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.