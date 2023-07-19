Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marital troubles laid bare amid divorce rumours

Over the past few months, there have been rumors circulating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be getting a divorce.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “taking time apart” to mend their fraying relationship, according to a new RadarOnline article.

With their business agreements faltering, criticism over their alleged car pursuit in New York, and the ongoing royal split that has become even more strained, Harry and Meghan have endured blow after blow.

The source identified several significant discrepancies, one of which was that the two are “trying to figure out what hit them.” Harry also “doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”