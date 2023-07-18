Brad Pitt accused of getting plastic surgery after charming Wimbledon appearance

Brad Pitt was accused of having plastic surgery after he dazzled fans with his youthful demeanor at Wimbledon.

Many social media users said that the Fight Club alum appeared younger even at the age of 59, while others questioned how he had kept his youthful appearance.

Pitt looked dapper in the Royal Box, wearing a blue button-down shirt with a matching tee and white slacks, and wearing aviator sunglasses.

Taking to Twitter, people said the star must have gotten Botox as one questioned, “How is he reverse aging?”

“I’m a straight, happily married guy with 2 wonderful kids but dear me, Brad Pitt is the best looking man I’ve ever seen. He’s 59 as well!” one user quipped.

“Most 59-year-olds do not look like Brad Pitt,” one user said while another noted, “He’s likely had work done or Botox at the least.”

One comment read, “Brad Pitt looks amazing for his age and whatever ‘work’ has contributed to that has been done very well.”

“Brad Pitt’s had some work done,” another accused him of getting cosmetic work done. “Surely you can see that?”

Recently, the Hollywood hunk was slammed in a new complaint by his ex Angelina Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel over his claims about the French winery Château Miraval.

The papers added that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did with a recording studio.