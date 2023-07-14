Decade of CPEC

“China and Pakistan have built a model of economic cooperation for the world to learn from.” – Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

As the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) completes its first decade, it stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan and the transformative power of strategic partnerships. Launched in 2013 as a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the CPEC has emerged as a game-changer, reshaping the economic and infrastructural landscape of both nations. A decade of collaboration has brought about remarkable achievements, cementing the foundation for shared prosperity and regional connectivity.

The ambitious CPEC initiative aimed to connect Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan with China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, through a network of highways, railways, and pipelines. Its overarching objective was to stimulate economic growth, alleviate poverty, and strengthen regional connectivity. Today, CPEC encompasses various sectors, including energy, infrastructure development, industrial cooperation, and the promotion of Gwadar as a major trade hub.

During the past ten years, CPEC has witnessed the successful completion of several milestone projects. The construction of Gwadar Port, an integral part of CPEC, has transformed it into a bustling international port city. With Chinese investment and expertise, Gwadar Port has become a crucial maritime gateway connecting Pakistan to the world, providing a significant boost to trade and commerce in the region.

The energy sector has also experienced a significant transformation under CPEC. The establishment of several power projects, including coal, wind, solar, and hydroelectric, has helped bridge Pakistan’s energy deficit, reducing load shedding and ensuring a stable power supply for industries and households. These initiatives have not only enhanced the country’s energy security but also laid the groundwork for a greener and more sustainable future.

Furthermore, CPEC has played a vital role in boosting industrialization and economic diversification in Pakistan. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established under the project have attracted both domestic and foreign investments, creating new employment opportunities and fostering economic growth. The transfer of technology and expertise from Chinese companies has been instrumental in enhancing Pakistan’s industrial productivity and competitiveness.

The impact of CPEC extends beyond Pakistan’s borders, encompassing the entire region. As a linchpin of the BRI, the corridor has strengthened connectivity between China, Pakistan, and other countries in the region, fostering regional integration and trade. The development of transport infrastructure, including the Karakoram Highway and the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, has reduced travel time and improved connectivity, facilitating the movement of goods and people.

As we reflect on a decade of CPEC, the words of President Xi Jinping ring true: “Friendship between China and Pakistan is rock solid and unbreakable.” The successful implementation of the CPEC projects demonstrates the depth of this friendship and the mutual benefits derived from it. The initiative has not only bolstered economic cooperation but has also enhanced people-to-people exchanges, cultural understanding, and strategic collaboration between the two nations.

Looking ahead, the next phase of CPEC holds tremendous potential. The completion of ongoing projects and the launch of new initiatives will further strengthen the economic and strategic ties between China and Pakistan. The focus will shift towards enhancing connectivity, promoting regional trade, and harnessing the potential of emerging sectors such as digital economy and e-commerce.

The transformative journey of CPEC serves as an inspiration for other nations seeking to forge strategic partnerships for sustainable development. It underscores the significance of mutual trust, shared vision, and long-term commitment in realizing ambitious projects of this nature.

To usher the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a new dimension and phase, the Chinese President is anticipated to make a significant visit to Pakistan. This forthcoming visit holds tremendous importance as the Chinese President is expected to inaugurate two pivotal projects that will greatly contribute to the country’s progress. Firstly, the inauguration of the Gwadar International

Airport will serve as a major milestone in the development of the strategic port city, bolstering its position as a key regional trade hub. Secondly, the Chinese President will oversee the inauguration of the 884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, which not only signifies a remarkable achievement in energy cooperation between the two nations but has also generated approximately 4250 jobs during its construction phase. Situated on the scenic River Kunhar, a tributary of the mighty River Jhelum, this hydropower project exemplifies the shared commitment towards sustainable development and economic growth. The Chinese President’s visit is poised to strengthen the bond between China and Pakistan and propel the CPEC initiative towards a brighter future, marked by enhanced cooperation and prosperity.

CPEC is a living example of the fact that we can achieve what we set out to do if we work together in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect.” As we celebrate a decade of CPEC, let us acknowledge the remarkable achievements and look forward to a future of continued cooperation, prosperity, and progress.

Looking ahead, the next phase of CPEC holds tremendous potential. The completion of ongoing projects and the launch of new initiatives will further strengthen the economic and strategic ties between China and Pakistan. The focus will shift towards enhancing connectivity, promoting regional trade, and harnessing the potential of emerging sectors such as the digital economy and e-commerce.

The transformative journey of CPEC serves as an inspiration for other nations seeking to forge strategic partnerships for sustainable development. It underscores the significance of mutual trust, shared vision, and long-term commitment in realizing ambitious projects of this nature.

As we celebrate the achievements of the past decade, let us acknowledge the remarkable progress made and look forward to a future of continued cooperation, prosperity, and progress.