The 75th Emmy Awards had the ‘largest voter turnout’ in history

The Emmy Awards announced the nominations for its 75th annual event, which will be held on July 12, 2023, and will feature a number of firsts in the organization’s history.

According to the Emmys’ official press release, “more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy participated in this year’s nominations, and this year’s nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history.”

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Saturday Night Live, and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) are among the 38 first-time nominees in all-performer categories this year.

Jenna Ortega also nabbed a nomination for her hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

James Marsden (Jury Duty), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Alan Ruck (Succession), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Steven Yeun (BEEF) are among the other renowned performers who have secured a spot.

Furthermore, Succession has the most Emmy nominations this year, with 27, followed by The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23), and Ted Lasso (21).

While the nominations list is public, the Emmy nominations rosters “may be revised in cases where names or titles are incorrect or appeals for changes—including the addition or removal of names—are approved by the Television Academy’s Emmy Awards Committee.”

The statement further added that “Producer eligibility is based primarily on title; producer nominees in certain program categories will be announced mid-August and may increase the number of multiple nominees.”

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcasted on Monday, September 18, 2023.