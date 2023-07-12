Gold rates down by Rs 4,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 and was sold at Rs.204,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 209,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,858 to Rs.175,326 from Rs.179,184 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.160,715 from Rs. 164,252, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2480 and Rs.2,126.20 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1932 from $1925, the association reported.