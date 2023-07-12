Karachi – The gold rate in Pakistan Wednesday on 12 July 2023 is Rs. 174900 per 10 Grams and the per Tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs. 204000. This is the 24K gold rate in Pakistan as per different sources in the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

Similarly, the 22K gold rate is Rs. 160324 for 10 grams and the per tola rate is Rs. 186999. Check below for more details on Pakistan’s 22K and 24K gold prices.

Furthermore, the details of the gold rate in Pakistan are given below, which includes the price of the yellow metal of 24 Karat and 22 Karat per Gram, 10 Grams, and Tola prices.

Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 July 2023

GOLD WEIGHT 22K GOLD 24K GOLD Per Gram Rs. 16032 Rs. 17490 10 Grams Rs. 160324 Rs. 174900 Per Tola Rs. 186999 Rs. 204000

We updated all gold prices in Pakistan through the Karachi Sarfa gold market and sometimes by IMF because they have sole authority.

Note: These gold prices are only for knowledge purposes not for trading purposes, Please contact your local gold jewelers for more accurate gold prices as per the market in your city.

The gold rate has been volatile in Pakistan recently amid continued political and economic uncertainty, and high inflation. A day earlier, the price of the bullion increased by Rs800 per tola and Rs686 per 10 grams.

Moreover, the Pakistani Rupee gained minimally by 0.44 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market today, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The rupee closed at Rs278.57 against the dollar.