Death anniversary of Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi observed

The 17th death anniversary of veteran literary scholar and poet Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was observed on Monday. He was born as Ahmad Shah Awan on Nov 20, 1916 in Anga village of Khushab district. He contributed to the field of literature, journalism, art and culture. Qasmi also worked as a script writer for the Radio Pakistan. He wrote 50 books on poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art. He was given the Pride of Performance in 1968 and country’s highest civil award Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1980. He also got Pakistan Academy of Letters’ lifetime achievement award. He published collections of his best-known works including poetry volumes Jalal-o-Jamal, Shola-i-Gul and short story collections Chopaal, Sannata, and Kapaas Ka Phool, Bagolay, Tal-o-Gharoob, Sailab-o-Gardab, Anchal, Ghar Se Ghar Tak. His work of short-story writing is considered by some critics as second only to Munshi Prem Chand in its depiction of rural culture. He was also the editor and publisher of the literary magazine Funoon for almost half a century. Renowned Indian writer, director and poet Gulzar considers him as his mentor and guru. He also served as editor for ‘Imroze’ newspaper.