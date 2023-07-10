Kate Middleton’s ‘edited photo’ attracts obscene comments

In January of last year, Bot Sentinel, a Twitter analytic service that was stopped, revealed a coordinated Twitter campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the only members of the British royal family to have faced unjust criticism and propaganda.

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, has also been assailed online by anti-monarchists and admirers of Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales was recently mocked after what her supporters said was an altered photograph was widely distributed.

Inappropriate remarks were passed by scores of social media users about the appearance of the future Queen consort in the undated picture.

Meghan has spoken up against online abuse multiple times since her departure from the royal family while Kate Middleton has to follow the royal family’s rule that says “never complain explain”.

Royal fans say it’s inappropriate to target a person who can’t publicly respond to anything negative that is spread online against her.

While Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have avoided from directly attacking Kate Middleton in their media appearances, they have suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales were also responsible for the situation that led to their departure from the United Kingdom.