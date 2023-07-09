Nine injured in roof collapse as rains continue to lash Lahore

At least nine people were injured in Lahore’s Shahdara Town and Azhar Town on Saturday as the city continued to witness record-breaking rainfall.

According to Rescue 1122, all injured were shifted to Lahore General Hospital. Victims include Afzal Malik 45, Sonia Afzal, 35, Ghulam Abbas, 36, Tania Abbas, 30, Kaneez Fatima, 7, Dua Fatima, 4, Sadia, 18, Alia, 13 and Amina Pervaiz, 13.

The death toll from the monsoon spell that triggered floods and landslides as well as collapsed roofs and walls up and down the country this month rose to 50 as at least six more deaths were reported in rain-related incidents from Punjab a day earlier.

Earlier this week, heavy rain in the provincial capital resulted in a critical situation when water overflowed from Canal Road and started entering low-lying areas.

The water began entering the localities of Mughalpura, Garden Town, Muslim Town Mor, Gulberg and Johar Town. The flow in the canal increased as rainwater caused its level to rise.

Officials in Lahore said that the country’s second-largest city had received record-breaking rainfall earlier this week, turning roads into rivers and leaving almost 35% population without electricity and water.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and unfavorable weather conditions led to the suspension of several flights at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Six flights, including both domestic and international routes, have been affected.

Passengers were stranded at the airport, waiting for further instructions and information regarding their flights.

Javed Asghar Chaudhry, the spokesperson for Karachi Airport, provided details about the flight cancellations.

The national carrier’s flight PK306, scheduled to depart from Karachi to Lahore, was among the suspended flights.

Similarly, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK350, which was supposed to fly from Karachi to Peshawar, also faced suspension due to the “severe weather”.

Moreover, passengers traveling to Peshawar had to make alternative arrangements or reschedule their flights.

Emirates Airline flight 609, scheduled to depart from Karachi to Dubai, was also unable to take off due to adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, flight PK370 to Islamabad was also affected by the weather conditions, leading to its suspension.

The international flight from Karachi Airport to Tehran, Iran, was also suspended due to the rain and bad weather. Lastly, the flight operated by Syrian Airlines from Karachi to Islamabad was also affected by unfavorable weather conditions.