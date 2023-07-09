Are Imran Abbas and Laila Wasti dating?

One of the heartthrob Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and the senior female actress Laila Wasti have been spotted having a joyful driving time on somewhere on the road of Islamabad during the dark rainy weather. Seems Interesting, what do you think?

The Lollywood sensation Imran Abbas who has a knack for having a fun time along with female actors, it seems, has lately taken to his Instagram handle with an amusing post which features the showbiz figure enjoying a great time along with her fast friend Laila Wasti.

During the span of the video, Imran Abbas can be seen passionately singing the renowned Bollywood song “Adayn Bhi Hain Mohabbat Bhi Hai” to fulfil a heartfelt wish of her female fellow Laila Wasti who can be seen sitting just right to him during the car while endearingly capturing the moments into the camera.

The above-mentioned chart-topping song has originally been presented by popular Indian singers Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu.

However, in the latest unfolding events, the most intriguing aspect regarding the shared video of Imran Abbas which has somehow managed to evoke an interesting gossips session all over social media was Imran Abbas’s love-filled choice of caption which features some emoticons and related description.

However, another factor from the whole of the experience which we feel deserves some acknowledgement was Imran Abbas’s impactful choice of lyrics which he has chosen to perform at that time, seems quite intriguing to be very frank!

“Mohabat Ki Duniya Basany Chala Hun, Main Tery Lia Sab Bhulany Chala Hun, Khusbu Koi Uski Baton Mai Hai.” (I am going to settle the world of love, forgetting everything for you. She holds sweet fragrance in her voice.) We cannot help but detect Imran Abbas and Laila Wasti are going to pair up for their upcoming project as Laila Wasti’s latest Instagram provides hints.