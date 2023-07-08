Hajj Without Mehram

Living and working in Pakistan without the power of pedigree, especially in the field of women’s rights, is an indescribable experience. It’s akin to a passionate love affair (Ishq) where one finds themselves intoxicated with pure joy despite being wounded in numerous ways. This journey is adorned with thorns and hardships, and it becomes increasingly challenging when one appears too liberal for the majority and too conservative for the circle of diplomats and donors.

I have always felt like a misfit in cautious and conservative cultures, as well as an oddity among prominent progressives. Despite encountering numerous prejudgments and distresses, I persisted in my travels. Through my global exposure, I learned that patriarchy is a universal phenomenon, and women are oppressed in various ways across countries and cultures.

One of my earliest feminist icons, whom I greatly admire, is Nawal Al Saadi, an Egyptian medical doctor. I have consistently stood in solidarity with activists who raise concerns about the subjugation of women, particularly in Muslim countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The advocacy and actions of both well-known and lesser-known voices have played a crucial role in pushing governments and monarchies in the Arab Muslim world toward necessary and compassionate changes.

In the Arab world, the policies and governance of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stand out as an outstanding and exemplary example worth following. The UAE holds an exceptional position in the Arab world, as it is ranked first in the region and 11th globally on the Gender Inequality Index (GII) according to the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Report 2022. This recognition underscores the substantial arrangements of the UAE, in addressing gender disparities and promoting gender equality.

It is important to acknowledge the risks and costs associated with challenging conventional or popular interpretations of Islam

The KSA has also achieved significant milestones in different decades. For instance, in 1960, King Saud bin Abdul Aziz issued a royal decree that made public schools accessible to girls across the country. In 1970, the first higher education institution for women was established. In 1999, Saudi Arabia agreed to issue national ID cards to women. In 2005, the country banned forced marriages. Despite its previous reputation as an autocratic nation, the KSA has made notable progress in the United Nations Human Development Index, advancing five ranks to reach the 35th position globally among 191 countries in 2022, compared to the 40th rank in 2021. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Saudi Arabia was ranked 127th out of 153 countries. In the World Bank’s 2021 Women, Business, and the Law Index, Saudi Arabia scored 80 out of 100, which is above the global average.

Since 2017, the KSA has shown a remarkable willingness to accept and embrace basic human rights for its female population. HE Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the young visionary, who holds a law degree, has been the main driving force behind many surprising reforms. These developments have had a significant impact on women’s lives, including their access to government services, such as education and healthcare, without requiring consent from a male guardian. In September 2017, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz issued a decree allowing women to drive, lifting the decades-old ban on female drivers. Additionally, in May 2017, King Salman ordered that women be granted access to government services without needing consent from a male guardian.

In addition to the momentous reforms in Saudi Arabia, such as allowing women to drive and travel abroad without a male guardian, there has also been an extension of privileges for women, including the ability to perform Umrah and Hajj without a mahram (male guardian). This privilege has been extended to all Muslim women worldwide. It is important to acknowledge the risks and costs associated with challenging conventional or popular interpretations of Islam, as there can be threats and crackdowns against those who speak out, including women’s rights activists.

I am deeply moved and find it tough to articulate the depth of my appreciation for the remarkable intellectual risk taken by His Excellency Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in implementing these transformative changes. As a single woman and a mother myself, I am immensely grateful for this fair and courageous decision. It has allowed many women, including myself, to fulfil our lifelong dream of performing Hajj, contributing to the largest gathering of pilgrims to date. The significance and impact of this opportunity cannot be overstated, and it is a testament to the positive strides being made in Saudi Arabia. I can only hope for more strength and success in his vision and decision-making, and may Saudi Arabia become an exemplary place for women’s rights and all disadvantaged individuals. Your Excellency, I extend my heartfelt appreciation for your efforts and the positive impact they have had on the lives of women in Saudi Arabia and beyond. May you continue to lead with wisdom, compassion, and determination.

I also pray for my beloved homeland, Pakistan, to have an intellectually strong and sincere leader who will address the issues of social injustices, hunger, homelessness, poverty, unemployment, and the erosion of self-esteem by promoting an authentic and inclusive interpretation of Islam.

The writer is an intersectional feminist and can be reached at founderkafelaam@gmail.com