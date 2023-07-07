Anil Kapoor reviews ‘Neeyat’, calls it ‘cinematic brilliance’

Vidya Balan returns to the big screen after 4 years with ‘Neeyat’. The actress’ last theatrical release was ‘Mission Mangal’ with Akshay Kumar. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her film. Ahead of its official theatrical release, a special screening of ‘Neeyat’ was held in Mumbai. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry graced the screening. Anil Kapoor was among the several celebrities who watched ‘Neeyat’ days before its release. After watching the film, the actor shared his review of the movie on his Instagram handle. Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!!! @balanvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it, including @balanvidya Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment. You have created a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression. ‘Neeyat’ director Anu Menon spoke about the film’s comparisons with the Hollywood movie ‘Knives Out’. “I hadn’t expected these comparisons with Knives Out or otherwise,” he said.