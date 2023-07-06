Jackie Chan makes headlines with his ‘FAKE’ daughter in a stunt video

Jackie Chan’s recent video of her ostensibly daughter seeing his spectacular adventure, death-defying feats, and horrific injuries has gone viral.

However, the reality is surprising and shocking, too.

Surprisingly, the footage is from a moment in 2023’s Ride On, which starred the actress Liu Haocun, whom many mistakenly identified as his daughter.

Now for the shocking part.

Several media outlets previously alleged that the renowned star had cast out his daughter owing to her sexual orientation.

According to one Twitter user, “Jackie Chan disowned his real daughter, Etta Ng Chok-Lam, in 2017 for being a lesbian.”

Following the breakup, the 69-year-old’s daughter, who supposedly resides in Canada with her wife, was driven into poverty.

In 2016, Chok-Lam shared her abject conditions on YouTube, adding that her parents alleged homophobia left them (her now-wife included) with no home.

In October 2018, the news website 8days revealed photographs of her queuing at a soup kitchen in Canada.

On the contrary, Chok-Lam, the better half, Andi Autumn, quashed the poverty rumors on Weibo, a Chinese social media site, and added that their life together was “blissful.”

The tryst birthed Chok-Lam, in the period when the Oscar winner was married to his Taiwanese actress Joan Lin in 1982.

Following this, the star also admitted his mistake publicly in a press conference, adding he was no angel and had caved into temptation.

Besides his estranged daughter, Chan also has a son named Jaycee Chan with Lin.