Rohit Saraf spills beans about ‘Ishq Vishk’ sequel

Rohit Saraf has finally spilled the beans about Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 Ishq Vishk sequel.

Rohit has been locked up for Ishk Vishk Rebound along with Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham famed Jibraan Khan.

While speaking about the film with News 18, the Mismatched star revealed that he is nervous about the movie.

“I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy.”

He also shared that Ishk Vishk Rebound has nothing in common with 2003’s Ishq Vishk, except for the fact that the two films have common names.

He admitted that he wouldn’t be stepping into Shahid’s shoes for the new movie.

“I am not stepping into Shahid’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise which is common.”

“It is not stepping into anybody’s shoes. It is a very different story. It is a story about new age love. It is a story about love and friendship in today’s world, in 2023”, said Rohit.

Rohit Saraf was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s film Vikram Vedha.