Londoners’ love for ‘Cha Sha’

Take a break and recharge yourself with the perfect blend of English and South Asian flavours served alongside a cup of freshly brewed tea. If you’re lucky, you might find your soulmate along the way. A Pakistani couple from Karachi made waves in Britain when it popularised a home-grown delicacy, Matka Chai. People queued outside the door for a taste that went back over five thousand years brewed in a clay pot that was heated using hot sand.

That the owners added outdoor seating space and decor to truly encapsulate the true Pakistani vibe only known to those who have sat outside for hours until late at night, downing cup after cup of the hot beverage sounded like music to the young aficionados. Quite interestingly, their main joint in London has become a venue for match-making in addition to reunions of families and friends.

At Cha Sha outlets across London, Imran Gulzar and Iqra Zahoor don’t just sell Matka Chai (strong tea) but they also reunite South Asian communities over their shared love of Matka Chai. They regularly hold events like Chand Raat gatherings, Pakistani and Indian independence day celebrations, live singing, ghazal live singing and New Year’s Eve Countdown in a bid to give families a chance to enjoy themselves over a cup of Chai.

After the two had married in London in 2017, they immediately decided to start a unique kind of business for people living in the UK. Sensing the absence of desi-brewed tea despite densely populated Asian areas, they decided to sell Chai. The first branch was opened with a lot of anxious butterflies and “Cha Sha” – a reference to how millions of South Asians daily ask each other about Chai, whether one wants to have a cup of Cha, sit together and have a little chat came into being. The joint is situated only a few minutes’ walk from Wembley Stadium, home to football matches as well as large-scale concerts. No better way to engage over a cup of tea.

Traditional Pakistani and Indian truck art design and décor of the cafe–colourful truck designs, matka and antique utensils–are nothing short of a feast to one’s eyes only to be further enticed by mouth-watering desserts and snacks of rural and urban Asian culture. Laying out their furniture both inside and outside for the Cha lovers, the owners give them a rare opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy their Cha while listening to Coke Studio songs. What a beautiful reminder of the days spent at home!

Originally from Karachi, Imran is a true mastermind behind this brand. He pursued his studies at Karachi University and later, ventured into the media marketing sector. He fast shot to fame in the artist management field when he started working for renowned Pakistani TV channels. He met his life and business partner, Iqra, after relocating to London. Iqra is a criminologist by profession and holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman to complete a degree in international defence and security from the UK Ministry of Defence.

Not satisfied with what they had achieved on their own, the two decided to create a revolution as a couple. This time, in a field unknown to both of them. The concept became an instant hit and Londoners started flocking to their brainchild to taste the Chai as an attempt to refresh memories of the days gone by. The legend soon grew beyond their wildest imagination and within weeks, there were queues outside the shop and demand for the Matka Chai (strong tea) increased.

Here too, they added their unique take to the usual recipe. Chai is usually cooked with water, milk and sugar but Imran and Iqra introduced the concept of Matka chai. The Cha Sha blend is very popular amongst the younger generation.

As noted by Imran, “We made the decision to open our inaugural branch in Wembley, a locality known for its significant South Asian population. Surprisingly, our customer base began to grow rapidly, largely due to the power of social media and the support of those who recommended us within their networks. Our clientele expanded beyond London with customers coming from various cities-a truly joyous milestone for us. Chai is mainly a popular beverage in India and Pakistan and is drunk as a favourite pastime as well as a necessity in every South Asian gathering.”

He noted how the couple were running four Cha Sha branches while ten more were to open their doors soon. He added, “Every branch has around eight-10 team members. We’re very excited to expand our team with the opening of our new branches by the end of this year. We work as a family as Cha Sha signifies unity and care.”

Imran takes great pride in his business model that relies on “serving tea in Matkas here in the UK as seen previously in rural areas of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

“Not only could our customers drink from it but they can only take those Matkas home as a souvenir to remind them of their visit to Cha Sha,” he enthusiastically remarked.

“This was our way of giving back to society and reducing carbon emissions by not using any plastic in our cafes. The leftover Matkas are buried in soil and after 30 days they turn back into soil.”

When asked about the type of people that were headed their way, Imran noted how they had worked hard to keep their brand very welcoming and customer friendly.

“We like to listen to what people want and introduce new drinks and snacks according to their liking,” he maintained.

Imran lamented how the Asian community had always struggled to fit into the Western concept of pubs. “In western countries, families would go and spend hours socialising and enjoying their food and drinks in pubs but the Asian community always struggled to find such spots.”

As a lively spirit flickered in his eyes, he remarked, “So we have tried introducing a halal Pub where people can come with their children, elders and relatives and socialise over tea and snacks. We have also tried helping those in need. It is our policy to give tea for free to anyone in need. If any customer walks into any of our cafés and does not have the means to pay for chai, we offer them the tea with no questions asked.” Iqra shared how women visited them to sit in groups, talk to each other and have fun. “There are groups of South Asian women who meet here, discuss their issues, their families and have developed strong support networks. Some of them do committees where they put money in a kitty and help each other save. There are regular poetry and book exchange sessions.” Far more interesting for her was the matchmaking concept that was quietly taking root in her setting. She could count over a dozen couples so far, who had become life partners through their shared love of Cha.

The couple is an ardent believer in a very simple philosophy, “English go to pubs to unwind and relax, have a pint of beer, wine or whisky. Our people don’t go to pubs and the right place for them to relax, unwind and gossip is a Chai Dhabba.”