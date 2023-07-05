‘The Voices from the Roof of the World’ Season 2 selected for TV Series Festival Berlin

The second season of the documentary series, The Voices from the Roof of the World (VRW), has been selected to participate in the prestigious TV Series Festival Berlin. The series explores the untold stories and remarkable lives of the remote communities in the Himalayas.

The series captures the spirit and resilience of the people who call this region their home, providing an intimate portrayal of their daily lives, traditions and struggles. The documentary series has garnered widespread acclaim for its captivating storytelling, breath-taking visuals, and its ability to foster cross-cultural understanding. With more than three decades of expertise in creating documentaries and reports, and having been honoured with eight Emmys in the news and documentary category, VRW producer Andrew Tkach had a different angle for this series. He wanted to immerse the audience into the lives of the mountain people through stunning visuals and heartfelt interviews.

“We are thrilled and honoured to have Season 2 chosen for the TV Series Festival Berlin,” said, Tkach. “This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our talented filmmakers, as well as our commitment to sharing these extraordinary stories with a global audience.”

Voices from the Roof of the World is a joint initiative of the Aga Khan Development Network agencies: Aga Khan University, Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, Aga Khan Foundation and the University of Central Asia. The documentary series reflects the agencies’ dedicated teamwork and innovative execution, who have been a strong voice of action to help communities deal with climate change disasters while conserving the environment. Through this series, select young Asian filmmakers have been trained, mentored and supported to produce ground-breaking environmental films.

The TV Series Festival Berlin is recognised as a leading international platform that celebrates exceptional television series and documentaries. Each year, the festival brings together industry professionals, filmmakers and audiences to showcase outstanding storytelling and diverse perspectives. The selection of The Voices from the Roof of the World reaffirms the series’ continued commitment to delivering compelling narratives and shedding light on overlooked communities. The second season is poised to make a significant impact at the TV Series Festival Berlin, joining an exceptional line up of international content. The festival serves as a hub for global filmmakers and industry professionals to connect, collaborate and inspire audiences with their powerful narratives. The first season of the Voices from the Roof of the World exploring local climate change solutions in mountainous areas had also won recognition at the TV Series Festival Berlin last year.