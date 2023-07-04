Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has been injured while filming a project in Los Angeles.

The collision caused him to have a nasal injury that need emergency minor surgery. Khan is doing well now, and the doctors have told him that he is on the mend.

The project for which he was shooting has yet to be revealed. As a result, no information on the accident’s incidence has been released.

According to ETimes, “SRK was shooting for a project in Los Angeles and he ended up hurting his nose.” He started bleeding and was transported to the hospital.”

“His team was informed by the doctor that there was nothing to worry, and King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”

As per Pinkvilla, the Pathaan actor has returned to Mumbai and is taking a rest at his home.