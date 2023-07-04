Countering Violent Extremism

Extremism if left unattended would turn into violence which needs a strong counter mechanism to nip the evil in the bud. Question arise, which factors results in aggression and extremism within communities that needs to be curbed. Suppression and deprivation of fundamental rights triggers core psychological unrest and anti-social outbursts which can be an initiating point of extremism. Community resilience to Violent Extremism (VE) in any society needs a comprehensive pre-action. However, psychological study aids to point out factors initiating transformation journey of extremism to violence. Radicalism today has become a perspective and viewpoint not just in the nations which have been straightforwardly influenced by displays of violent extremism (VE); but also, in those states that have not experienced it legitimately. In my perspective radicalism is a psychological disposition and it turns out to be a part of one’s belief structure when it is not checked, criticized, and detested by family, society, and the state itself.

I conducted a research project in Punjab with special focus to most populated province of the state to measure violent extremism factors in the society. Most catchy thing is that they employed psychometric analysis. It is special method to extract factors driving communities to VE to develop a resilience plan. Result of the psychometric analysis including response to every VE indicator, and the root cause was developed with feasibility analysis. Survey covers 12 districts in three fragmented zones of Punjab, Pakistan to get a great variety of data i.e., North, Central, and South Punjab (4 districts from each zone). It is earnest to develop a clear evidence-based strategy to prevent the spread and growth of violent extremism. This empirical strategy addresses the root causes of violent extremism in each unique context. Psychometric analysis is conducted on statistically analysed factors for detailed policy plan formation. “Cause and Act” response policy plan was developed to give research a new dimension and quantum solution to prevent and counter VE for respective Ministry and departments.

Significantly, study finds that communities need security without bargaining common freedoms. Secondly, cautioning without initiating unnecessary fabrication of issues against plausible violent extremism incidents is direly needed. Research reveals tri-phasal community response i.e., impact phase, recoil phase, and recovery phase. Targeted community response needs empirical action plan which is devised after evidence-based research. Factors extracted out of rigorous psychological study requisites the ‘Cause and Act’ loop known as PDCA cycle i.e., Plan, Do, Check, and Act steps. PDCA cycle identifies causes, tests the potential of causes, studies their possible impact range, and then solution implementation or counter-action plan is developed accordingly.

Devised policy plan~ Cause and Act Response Plan (CARP) includes two categories i.e., Short-term, and long-term policy plans. Short Term policy plan (STPP) covers immediate effects focusing on domestic, personal and social factors. While Long Term policy plans (LTPP) covers gradual effect focusing on the same three areas of consideration. Research offers social support by motivation, informational care, need based law-making, hypnotherapy of victims along with distractions strategies and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) as countering approach under STPP. In wake of LTPP operational conditioning may results in positive reinforcement of CVE efforts. Moreover, counselling and development of metacognition via multi-disciplinary approach may serve the purpose well. While prevention of violent extremism can also be targeted through developing emotional intelligence and creating self-actualization.

According to prospective study, strategies under CARP would result in reliable and strengthened community resilience. While consensus based joint action plan is needed to counter any social unrest for prevailing peace in communities. All strategies at first hand necessities to fill the communication gap between the government and public which will also result in eradication of trust-deficit. In administrative vernacular, government should introduce psychological classes/counselling as a compulsory part of the study program in educational institutions.

Furthermore, violent extremism can be countered by community level sports-based opportunities which needs to be created at-once along with rehabilitation centres for victims of violent extremism. An inclusive development approach should be adopted by the government sector so that civil society, marginalized people, and other underdeveloped social parts may get benefitted from equal representation. Moreover, employment opportunities must be increased with skill development as illegal means of earning can lit a fire of violent extremism among vulnerable youth.

Reliability on government institutions has to be increased i.e., judicial system, law-enforcement agencies etc. Why I am raising this point is, yet tribal areas in provinces of Pakistan are exercising jirga and panchayat systems. Rather than addressing grievances they are aggravating extremism. Recommendations for policymakers and law enforcement agencies are intending to develop resilience among the victim communities.