PSX surges 5.38% after Pakistan secures IMF lifeline

The Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) spiked over 2,000 points on Monday, as investors’ confidence is revived after the signing of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme on Friday.

The index opened in the green zone and remained positive throughout the session before the trading was halted for an hour after the index hit its upper circuit limit of 5% at around 9:30am. The trading resumed at around 10:37pm.

When the market opened today, after Eid holidays break, it surged a record 2,231.1 points to 43,683.78 points, rising more than 5%, which forced the suspension.

As the trading resumed after an hour’s suspension, the benchmark index surged to 43,923.71 points — an increase of 5.96% or 2471.03 points — at around 11:20am.

At the close of the trading, the market had gained 2446.32 points — an increase of 5.9% — and closed at 43,899 points.

As per details, the government of Pakistan and IMF $3 billion staff-level agreement was signed in a ceremony held in Lahore.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were present at the ceremony