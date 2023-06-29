Demi and Emma Heming defend Tallulah from body-shamers

The Willis family is unbreakable. Tallulah Willis was showered with love from mom Demi Moore and stepmom Emma Heming Willis after she shared that she had been a target of body-shaming online.

Posting screenshots of Instagram DMs criticising her appearance, the 29-year-old-who has been open about her struggles with body dysmorphia-wrote on May 15, “I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin.”

She added, “I’m very thankful I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers words.”

In the comment section, Demi-who shares Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis-praised her daughter for standing up against the hate. “People often can only reflect their own fear,” she wrote. “Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!” Meanwhile, Emma told her step-daughter, “You’ve summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is.”

Tallulah also found support from her older sister Scout Willis, who praised the actress for “the hard work you put in every day.”

“Luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is but a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever,” the 31-year-old wrote, “and I wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self-love you show every single day.”

Tallulah was diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder at 13 years old. According to the star, she grew up struggling with self-esteem due to negative public attention surrounding her as the daughter of celeb parents.

“I broke down in tears as I started to read the comments,” she recalled in a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue. “I thought, I am a hideous, disgusting-looking person. I might be nice and I might be kind, but I’m a really unattractive human being.”

Tallulah’s mental health worsened as she got older, leading her to turn to drugs to numb the pain. “In college, the depression became overwhelming,” she shared. “I didn’t sleep or want to talk to anyone, nothing seemed to have a point, the world lost its colour and food lost its taste. I was so removed from my body and from my mind that it was like I was living in a cardboard replica of what life should be.”

Eventually, Tallulah sought help in 2014 by admitting herself to a treatment facility for substance abuse and disordered eating.

“Things are not perfect by any means but I radiate more positive energy on a daily basis then I ever thought possible,” she wrote on Instagram that year, shortly after going sober. “No longer allowing chemicals to infiltrate my bod was the best decision I’ve ever made.”